Czechs oust US and join Switzerland in BJK Cup semifinals

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The unheralded Czech Republic has upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time time in four years. The Czechs will meet Switzerland on Saturday in Glasgow after the Swiss beat Canada 2-1. Fellow group winners Australia and Britain meet in the other semi. No. 7-ranked Coco Gauff and No. 14 Danielle Collins were expected to roll over the Czechs but neither could win a set. Gauff fell to Katerina Siniakova and Collins to Marketa Vondrousova. Switzerland took an unassailable lead over Canada after Viktorija Golubic rallied to beat Bianca Andreescu in three sets and Belinda Bencic beat Leylah Fernandez in two.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.