Czech tennis boss in detention accused of fraud after federation raided by police

PRAGUE (AP) — The head of the Czech tennis federation has been detained as part of a fraud investigation into misuse of state funds that saw its headquarters raided by police this week. The federation on Friday appointed its sport director Jan Stoces as interim head after a court ordered that its president Ivo Kaderka be kept in a detention cell because of the financial scandal that has rocked Czech tennis. Prague’s public prosecution office said that a total of five people and five firms, but not the federation itself, have been charged with subsidy fraud. Kaderka and Vojtech Flegl, a federation board member, are the only two who are in detention following police raids at the federation headquarters in Prague earlier this week. They deny wrongdoing.

