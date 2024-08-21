Czech teen Noskova beats Danilina to reach the round of 16 in Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Sixth-seeded Linda Noskova dropped just one game in a 49-minute win over Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan to reach the round of 16 at the WTA 500 event at Monterrey. The 19-year-old Czech will next meet either Wang Xiyu of China or Germany’s Tatjana Maria at the hardcourt tournament in Mexico. Top-seeded Danielle Collins was playing later Tuesday against Russian Erika Andreeva for a place in the quarterfinals in Mexico.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.