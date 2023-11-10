Czech Republic wins doubles to beat United States 2-1 and reach Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

By The Associated Press
US Danielle Collins returns the ball against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova during their group stage tennis match at the Billie Jean King Cup finals at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, southern Spain, Spain, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manu Fernandez]

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have sent the Czech Republic into the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup by beating American duo Danielle Collins and Taylor Townsend 6-3, 7-5 in their decisive doubles match. Siniakova and Krejcikova completed a 2-1 comeback on the indoor hard court in Seville to eliminate the U.S. team. The Czechs will face Canada in Saturday’s semifinals. Collins beat Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 in their opening match. Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova pulled the Czechs level at 1-1 after she brushed aside Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-1. Italy will face Slovenia in the other semifinal.

