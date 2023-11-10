Czech Republic wins doubles to beat United States 2-1 and reach Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have sent the Czech Republic into the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup by beating American duo Danielle Collins and Taylor Townsend 6-3, 7-5 in their decisive doubles match. Siniakova and Krejcikova completed a 2-1 comeback on the indoor hard court in Seville to eliminate the U.S. team. The Czechs will face Canada in Saturday’s semifinals. Collins beat Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 in their opening match. Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova pulled the Czechs level at 1-1 after she brushed aside Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-1. Italy will face Slovenia in the other semifinal.

