Czech Republic midfielder Michal Sadílek injures his leg while riding a bicycle, will miss Euros

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic says midfielder Michal Sadílek will miss the European Championship after sustaining a leg injury while riding a bicycle. The accident took place at the team’s training camp in Schladming, Austria. Coach Ivan Hašek has called the injury of the Twente player a serious blow. The 25-year-old was one of seven Czech players who were on the team that reached the quarterfinals last time. He played 24 internationals for the Czechs, scoring one goal. Hašek says a decision on who might replace him will be made soon.

