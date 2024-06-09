Czech Republic midfielder Michal Sadílek injures his leg while riding a bicycle, will miss Euros

By The Associated Press
FILE - Czech Republic's Michal Sadilek, right, challenges for the ball with Albania's Nedim Bajrami during the Euro 2024 group E qualifying soccer match between Albania and Czech Republic at Air Albania stadium in Tirana, Albania, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Czech Republic midfielder Sadílek will miss the European Championship after sustaining a leg injury while riding a bicycle, the Czech team said on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Franc Zhurda]

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Republic says midfielder Michal Sadílek will miss the European Championship after sustaining a leg injury while riding a bicycle. The accident took place at the team’s training camp in Schladming, Austria. Coach Ivan Hašek has called the injury of the Twente player a serious blow. The 25-year-old was one of seven Czech players who were on the team that reached the quarterfinals last time. He played 24 internationals for the Czechs, scoring one goal. Hašek says a decision on who might replace him will be made soon.

