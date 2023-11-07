Czech Republic beats defending champion Switzerland in group stage of BJK Cup Finals in Spain

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — The Czech Republic beat defending champion Switzerland on the first day of the group stage at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals on Tuesday. Linda Noskova defeated Celine Naef in three sets in the first singles match. Marie Bouzkova beat Viktorija Golubic in straight sets in the second match of the Group A tie. Bouzkova was a late addition to the Czech team following the withdrawal of world No. 8 Karolina Muchova because of a wrist injury. Slovenia defeated last year’s runner-up Australia 2-1 in Group B.

