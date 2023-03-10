Czech Republic beats China 8-5 in World Baseball Classic

TOKYO (AP) — Martin Muzik hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning and the Czech Republic beat China 8-5 on Friday in the World Baseball Classic. The Czech Republic overcame a 5-4 deficit in the ninth, with Filip Smola adding an RBI single in the team’s first game in Group A. Matej Mensik also homered for the Czechs, connecting in the third. Marek Minarik was the winner, closing with 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Hai Cheng Gong took the loss as China dropped to 0-2. It lost 8-1 to Japan on Thursday.

