Czech Republic beats China 8-5 in World Baseball Classic

By The Associated Press
Martin Muzik of Czech Republic celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the ninth inning of the first round Pool B game between the Czech Republic and China at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, Friday, March 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko]

TOKYO (AP) — Martin Muzik hit a three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning and the Czech Republic beat China 8-5 on Friday in the World Baseball Classic. The Czech Republic overcame a 5-4 deficit in the ninth, with Filip Smola adding an RBI single in the team’s first game in Group A. Matej Mensik also homered for the Czechs, connecting in the third. Marek Minarik was the winner, closing with 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Hai Cheng Gong took the loss as China dropped to 0-2. It lost 8-1 to Japan on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.