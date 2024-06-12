Czech champion Sparta Prague promotes Lars Friis after coach Brian Friske moves to Feyenoord

By The Associated Press
FILE - Sparta Prague players gather together on the pitch before the Europa League round of 16, second leg, soccer match between Liverpool and Sparta Prague at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, on March 14, 2024. Sparta Prague said Lars Friis was signed by the Czech champion to become the team’s new coach and replace his fellow Dane Brian Priske who moves to Feyenoord in the Dutch league. (AP Photo/Jon Sup, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

PRAGUE (AP) — Sparta Prague has promoted assistant coach Lars Friis to lead the Czech champion. He replaces coach Brian Priske who is moving to Dutch team Feyenoord. Sparta said the 48-year-old Friis was given a multi-year contract. Before joining the coaching staff 18 months ago as assistant to Priske, Friis was head coach of Danish clubs Viborg and Aalborg. Both Friis and Priske are Danish.

