Czech champion Sparta Prague promotes Lars Friis after coach Brian Friske moves to Feyenoord

PRAGUE (AP) — Sparta Prague has promoted assistant coach Lars Friis to lead the Czech champion. He replaces coach Brian Priske who is moving to Dutch team Feyenoord. Sparta said the 48-year-old Friis was given a multi-year contract. Before joining the coaching staff 18 months ago as assistant to Priske, Friis was head coach of Danish clubs Viborg and Aalborg. Both Friis and Priske are Danish.

