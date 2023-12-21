Czech billionaire Pavel Tykac acquires Slavia Prague soccer club

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech businessman Pavel Tykač has acquired Slavia Prague from Chinese investment group CITIC. Tykač, an energy investor, is the fourth-richest Czech whose wealth is estimated at $8.2 billion according to Forbes. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. The transaction includes Slavia’s stadium. The 59-year-old Tykač says he is a diehard Slavia fan like his father and grandfather. He will chair Slavia’s board. During five years under CITIC’s ownership, Slavia reached the quarterfinals of European competitions three times, won three domestic titles and three Czech cups.

