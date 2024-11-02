Czavian Teasett’s late TD pass to Dupree Fuller helps Southern beat Alabama A&M 25-20

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Czavian Teasett threw two touchdown passes to Darren Morris and another to Dupree Fuller with 1:12 to play to help Southern beat Alabama A&M 25-20. Xavier Lankford ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 3:42 to play that gave Alabama A&M a 20-19 lead. The Jaguars responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive — including a 21-yard throw-and-catch from Teasett to Morris on third-and-10 early in the possession — that culminated with Teasett’s TD pass to Fuller. Teasett was 24-of-37 passing for 294 yards and added 57 yards rushing on six carries for Southern. Lankford was 15-of-32 passing for 169 yards with an interception and had a game-high 93-yards rushing and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

