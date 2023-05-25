Cyprus police use teargas to disperse fans hurling firebombs after League Cup final

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police have used tear gas to disperse dozens of soccer fans who attacked them following the end of the island nation’s league cup final. Before the final between Omonia Nicosia and AEL Limassol on Wednesday at Nicosia GSP Stadium, police arrested six people for possession of fireworks. A search of the stadium parking lot turned up a bag containing four Molotov cocktails. About 60 AEL fans pelted police with fireworks and Molotov cocktails outside the AEL clubhouse in Limassol. The fans set fire to plastic garbage bins and a nearby car and dispersed because of the teargas. A 25-year-old driver of a vehicle near the clashes was also arrested for illegal possession and transport of 254 shotgun shells. Omonia won to earn it’s 16th League Cup.

