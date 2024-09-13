Cyprus national team parts ways with Georgian soccer coach Temur Ketsbaia

By The Associated Press
FILE - Georgia's coach Temur Ketsbaia, who lost his job with the Cyprus national team. gestures during a World Cup 2014 group I qualifying soccer match France against Georgia at the Stade de France stadium in Saint Denis, north of Paris, on March 22. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Georgian coach Temur Ketsbaia has lost his job with the Cyprus national team. The Cyprus soccer national federation announced the decision days after the team lost 4-0 at home to Kosovo in the UEFA Nations League. Ketsbaia is a former Newcastle, Wolverhampton and AEK Athens player who was in his third year with the Cyprus team. It’s ranked No. 127 by FIFA and dropped 20 places while he was in charge. Cyprus lost all eight games and finished last in its European Championship qualifying group last year.

