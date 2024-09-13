Cyprus national team parts ways with Georgian soccer coach Temur Ketsbaia

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Georgian coach Temur Ketsbaia has lost his job with the Cyprus national team. The Cyprus soccer national federation announced the decision days after the team lost 4-0 at home to Kosovo in the UEFA Nations League. Ketsbaia is a former Newcastle, Wolverhampton and AEK Athens player who was in his third year with the Cyprus team. It’s ranked No. 127 by FIFA and dropped 20 places while he was in charge. Cyprus lost all eight games and finished last in its European Championship qualifying group last year.

