Cyprus’ justice minister lauds limits on away fans at high-risk soccer games but full ban preferable

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ justice minister says new limits the country’s soccer association announced on the number of fans who can travel with their team for away games are a positive step toward curbing stadium violence. But minister Marios Hartsiotis said the government still holds the view that a full ban on travelling supporters be extended into the new season. Hartsiotis said Wednesday the ban is necessary until new amendments to existing laws on fan violence are beefed up and talks between police, teams and fan clubs can come up with a better, more coordinated approach to tackling the problem. Despite this, he said the government doesn’t want to diminish the Cyprus FA’s decision to keep some travelling fan restrictions on what it classifies “high risk” games.

