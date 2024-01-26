Cyprus government wants to prohibit fans from soccer matches that are deemed a security risk

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Cyprus government wants the legal power to prohibit fans from soccer matches deemed a security risk and to ban organized fan groups if they’re not under the supervision of soccer club authorities. The minister of justice made the announcement Friday after President Nikos Christodoulides said measures by the country’s football association aimed at squeezing soccer clubs to rein in violent fans don’t go far enough. Christodoulides made the remark after the FA said it won’t hesitate to impose the heaviest penalties on soccer clubs whose fans resort to violence at matches. Penalties include a complete ban on supporters, fines of up to half a million euros, points deductions and even relegation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.