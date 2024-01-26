Cyprus FA warns clubs they’ll face the toughest penalties if fans don’t behave

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Cyprus Football Association says it won’t hesitate to impose the heaviest penalties on soccer clubs whose fans resort to violence at matches. Such penalties include a complete ban on supporters, fines of up to a half million euros, a points deduction and even relegation, as the Cyprus FA grapples with a spike in violence that has even rattled the country’s president. The FA has come under mounting pressure to take tougher action following a string of incidents that put into question its ability to rein in misbehaving fans. On Friday Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis sat in on a meeting of the FA’s executive board and soccer club presidents to hear what they intend to do.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.