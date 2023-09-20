Cyprus FA says it has averted an indefinite strike by referees over safety fears

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ top soccer body says it has averted an indefinite strike by top-tier referees over concerns about their personal safety following the alleged firebombing of a car belonging to a referee’s mother. The Cyprus FA says two days of talks and much “serious contemplation” resulted in referees’ agreeing to get back to work right away, ahead of a full slate of first division matches this weekend. The wildcat strike called Monday resulted in the postponement of a first division match the same day. The association, along with referees, will seek to sit down with the justice minister and the chief of police to outline “specific suggestions” to ensure referee safety.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.