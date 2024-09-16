Cyprus FA criticized after more violence at top-flight game again raises calls for away-fan ban

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Cyprus president has called out the national soccer federation for shirking its responsibilities in helping to stamp out hooliganism and violence. President Nikos Christodoulides singled out the federation and its president George Koumas for “hiding behind” their own autonomy. The government and police want to extend a full ban on away team fans to curb violence but the Cyprus Football Association has allowed a maximum 800 supporters to travel with their team. The issue again came to the fore when a top-flight match was called off on Sunday after away team fans hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at police.

