Cyprus FA bans away team fans from all top flight matches until season’s end to quell violence

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ soccer association has banned away fans from all top-flight matches for the remainder of the season following a spate of violent incidents. The Cyprus FA said in a statement the ban also applies to all quarterfinal and semifinal cup matches, as well as for fans of the top eight second division teams. Each team will be permitted to bring along only 50 individuals for away matches, limited to team executives, sponsors and players not on the roster. That number is halved for second division teams. The FA made the unanimous ruling following players’ union complaints that its members felt their personal safety to be increasingly under risk on and off the pitch.

