Cyprus Cup match called off after fans storm field and throw flares

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus Cup game between perennial Limassol rivals Apollon and AEL was called off after some fans ran onto the field and hurled flares at each other before kickoff. Stewards at Limassol’s brand-new Alpha Mega stadium struggled to corral fans ahead of the match, resulting in riot police rushing in to try to restore order. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides condemned the “unacceptable” behavior and said “this cannot be allowed to continue.” The drama comes just days after renewed pledges by police and the Cyprus Football Association to take stepped-up measures to stop violence at soccer matches.

