Cyprus champion APOEL signs fourth coach in 6 months Manuel Jimenez

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus champion APOEL Nicosia has signed its fourth coach in six months in hope of amping up the team’s lackluster play in the domestic championship in the Europa Conference League. Manuel Jimenez of Spain has been hired on a one-year contract to replace José Manuel Martins Dominguez, who arrived in late August. The 60-year-old Jimenez is a former Sevilla defender and coach and Spain international. He led AEK Athens to championship and cup wins in Greece. APOEL is fifth in the Cypriot first division, six points adrift of league leader Paphos.

