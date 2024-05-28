Cyclones add Eli Green from North Dakota St. to strengthen their receiving corps

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State has strengthened its receiving corps with the addition of North Dakota State playmaker Eli Green, who was among four transfers announced Tuesday by coach Matt Campbell.

Green had a team-leading 1,197 all-purpose yards, including 877 receiving, as NDSU advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals last season. His 45 receptions were second on the team, and his 19.5 yards per catch ranked ninth in the FCS. He also averaged 10.7 yards on 11 rushes.

In NDSU’s four playoff games, Green had 17 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns. He had career bests of five receptions in playoff games against South Dakota and Montana. In the win against the Coyotes, Green caught a career-long 48-yard pass and finished with 116 receiving yards.

Iowa State returns its top two receivers in seniors Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Green will have two seasons of eligibility.

Campbell also announced the additions of defensive backs Ryan Robinson Jr. from LSU and Matthew Bess from Blinn (Texas) Junior College and offensive lineman Jalen Travis from Princeton.

Robinson appeared in four games as an freshman in 2023 and made three tackles on special teams. Bess played in eight games for Blinn as a reserve defensive back as a freshman and made eight tackles.

Travis played in 25 games for Princeton and was an All-Ivy League second-team pick in 2022 and ’23. He was limited to six games last season because of injury. He was a 2024 recipient of the Athletes For A Better World/Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup, presented annually to six athletes from any sport at the high school, college and professional level who best display character, teamwork and citizenship.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.