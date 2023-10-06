Cyclist Primož Roglič confirms Jumbo-Visma exit to focus on 2024 Tour de France with Bora-Hansgrohe

COMO, Italy (AP) — Cycling superteam Jumbo-Visma is losing one of its trio of winners in the Grand Tours this season. Primož Roglič has announced his transfer to Bora-Hansgrohe next season. Roglič moves despite having a Jumbo-Visma contract through 2025. It will let him focus on the 2024 Tour de France as a team leader with Bora-Hansgrohe. The Tour is the only major title the 33-year-old Slovenian rider lacks after winning the Giro d’Italia in May and the Spanish Vuelta each year from 2019 to 2021. Jumbo-Visma also has two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard and Vuelta winner Sepp Kuss.

