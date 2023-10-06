Cyclist Primož Roglič confirms Jumbo-Visma exit to focus on 2024 Tour de France with Bora-Hansgrohe

By The Associated Press
Jumbo Visma's Primoz Roglic waves fans before the start of the thirteen stage of La Vuelta between Pamplona and Lekunberri, 158,5 km (98.4 miles) in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alvaro Barrientos]

COMO, Italy (AP) — Cycling superteam Jumbo-Visma is losing one of its trio of winners in the Grand Tours this season. Primož Roglič has announced his transfer to Bora-Hansgrohe next season. Roglič moves despite having a Jumbo-Visma contract through 2025. It will let him focus on the 2024 Tour de France as a team leader with Bora-Hansgrohe. The Tour is the only major title the 33-year-old Slovenian rider lacks after winning the Giro d’Italia in May and the Spanish Vuelta each year from 2019 to 2021. Jumbo-Visma also has two-time Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard and Vuelta winner Sepp Kuss.

