Cyclist Nathan van Hooydonck hospitalized after car accident

BRUSSELS (AP) — Cyclist Nathan van Hooydonck has been hospitalized after becoming unwell while driving his car and getting involved in a car crash. The Jumbo-Visma team says it cannot confirm media reports that the 27-year-old Belgian rider was in critical condition. The Dutch team says its rider is undergoing further medical examinations in an unspecified hospital “where he is receiving good medical care.” Van Hooydonck has been a member of Jumbo-Visma since 2021. He has provided key support to leaders Wout van Aert and Primoz Roglic.

