Cyclist Filip Maciejuk given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash at the Tour of Flanders

By The Associated Press
FILE - France's Christophe Laporte of the Jumbo Visma team, center, competes during the Tour of Flanders in Oudenaarde, Belgium on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Polish cyclist Filip Maciejuk will serve a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash with a dangerous move at the Tour of Flanders in April. The International Cycling Union announced the ban Wednesday, July 26, 2023, one day after it took effect. The 23-year-old Polish rider for the Bahrain Victorious team will sit out races including the Tour of Poland and the world championships starting next week in Scotland. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Geert Vanden Wijngaert]

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Polish cyclist Filip Maciejuk was given a 30-day ban for causing a mass crash with a dangerous move at the Tour of Flanders in April. The International Cycling Union says the ban began Tuesday. The 23-year-old Polish rider for the Bahrain Victorious team will miss the Tour of Poland and the world championships in Scotland. Former world champion Peter Sagan was among the riders forced to abandon the one-day, cobbled-road classic in Belgium on April 2. Maciejuk had veered back on the road after advancing on a grassy footpath.

