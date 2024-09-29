Cycling star Pogačar wins men’s road race at world championships with brilliant solo attack

ZURICH (AP) — Tadej Pogačar has cemented his status as cycling’s biggest star with a devastating solo attack to win the men’s road race at the world championships. The three-time Tour de France champion surged ahead just over 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the finish in Zurich. The 26-year-old Slovenian crossed the line 34 seconds ahead of Australian Ben O’Connor and 58 seconds clear of defending champion Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands. Pogačar achieved the rare treble of winning the worlds, the Tour and the Giro d’Italia in the same year. He also won the prestigious Liège–Bastogne–Liège classic and the Strade Bianche, both with solo attacks.

