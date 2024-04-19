Cycling star Evenepoel targets June return from crash ahead of Tour de France and Paris Olympics

BRUSSELS (AP) — Two-time world champion cyclist Remco Evenepoel is targeting a June return to racing after a bad crash this month. Evenepoel says he expects to return at the week-long Critérium du Dauphiné ahead of the Tour de France and Paris Olympics. The Belgian needed surgery after breaking a collar bone and shoulder blade in a crash while descending two weeks ago in the Tour of Basque Country. He won the worlds time trial last year and the road race in 2022. He should target both Olympic events on the Paris streets.

