Cycling governing body seeks ban on use of controversial carbon monoxide

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Cycling’s governing body wants to ban the controversial carbon monoxide rebreathing method used by athletes to measure their performances. The UCI says on Thursday a ban for medical reasons will be discussed by its management committee at its next meeting in France at the end of January. The use of carbon monoxide was put under the spotlight during the Tour de France. The cycling website Escape Collective reported that riders from multiple teams inhaled the toxic gas to optimize altitude training. The gas can be used to help monitor the diffusion of oxygen in the lungs or the total mass of hemoglobin, a key blood value for racers, but it may cause side effects.

