CVC the only prospective investor for Bundesliga after Blackstone’s interest ends

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German soccer league says CVC Capital Partners is the only remaining prospective buyer for a stake in the Bundesliga’s media rights income after competitor Blackstone ended its involvement in the process. The league says the process will continue with CVC and that the schedule has not changed. Blackstone’s exit comes as fans step up protests against the league’s plans to sell a share of its income from TV and other media rights. The league has previously said it hopes to have a deal concluded by the end of March.

