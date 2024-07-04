Cuypers scores 2 late goals, Fire rally to beat Union 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Hugo Cuypers scored two goals in the closing minutes — including one in stoppage time — and Gastón Giménez also scored a goal late to help the Chicago Fire rally and beat the Philadelphia Union 4-3. Cuypers sandwiched goals in the 82nd minute and the second minute of stoppage time around a goal by Giménez in the 89th to cap the scoring. The Fire’s Maren Haile-Selassie opened the scoring in the 30th minute. Chris Donovan tied it with a goal in the 38th, Dániel Gazdag gave Philadelphia the lead in first-half stoppage time and Jack McGlynn scored in the 49th to make it 3-1. Philadelphia (4-9-8) has lost five games in a row and is winless in eight straight.

