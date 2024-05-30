Cuypers rallies Fire to 1-1 draw with Orlando City

CHICAGO (AP) — Hugo Cuypers scored midway through the second half to rally the Chicago Fire to a 1-1 draw with Orlando City. Cuypers scored for a fourth time in his first season with Chicago (2-8-6), using assists from defender Arnaud Souquet and Maren Haile-Selassie to find the net in the 70th minute. The Fire earned a point but saw their winless streak reach nine in a row. Orlando City (4-6-5) jumped in front in the 4th minute when Facundo Torres slipped a shot out of a crowd past Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady for his second netter of the season. It was the 32nd goal of Torres’ career, moving him past Nani into second place on the club’s all-time list. Cyle Larin leads with 44.

