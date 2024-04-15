Cutter Gauthier, the NCAA’s leading scorer, signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier, who scored the most goals in the NCAA the last 25 years during Boston College’s run to the Frozen Four, signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Gauthier is likely to make his NHL debut on Thursday when the Ducks wrap up their season at Vegas. Gauthier’s rights were acquired from Philadelphia for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round pick. Gauthier was the fifth overall pick by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL draft. Flyers general manager Danny Briere said in January he traded Gauthier because he wouldn’t sign, train or even communicate with Philadelphia.

