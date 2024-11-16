Cutter Gauthier finally scores for the Anaheim Ducks, and everybody thinks more goals are on the way

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Late in the 17th game of his NHL career, Cutter Gauthier finally scored a goal for the Anaheim Ducks. Gauthier’s teammates and coaches don’t expect he’ll have to wait so long for the second goal in what’s already been a tumultuous year for a gifted rookie learning all about the multifold challenges of pro hockey. The 20-year-old forward’s 36th shot of the season finally got into a net Friday night, beating Detroit’s Alex Lyon low with a sharp shot off a rush. Even better, his goal put the Ducks ahead in what turned out to be a 6-4 victory over the Red Wings.

