Cutter Gauthier finally scores for the Anaheim Ducks, and everybody thinks more goals are on the way

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
Anaheim Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier (61) reacts with right wing Brett Leason (20) after Gauthier scores against Detroit Red Wings defenseman Albert Johansson (20) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Gallardo]

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Late in the 17th game of his NHL career, Cutter Gauthier finally scored a goal for the Anaheim Ducks. Gauthier’s teammates and coaches don’t expect he’ll have to wait so long for the second goal in what’s already been a tumultuous year for a gifted rookie learning all about the multifold challenges of pro hockey. The 20-year-old forward’s 36th shot of the season finally got into a net Friday night, beating Detroit’s Alex Lyon low with a sharp shot off a rush. Even better, his goal put the Ducks ahead in what turned out to be a 6-4 victory over the Red Wings.

