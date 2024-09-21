Custer wins Xfinity Series title. Earnhardt Jr. overcomes follies to finish 7th

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Cole Custer won the final race of the Xfinity Series regular season to seal the regular season championship, as well. Custer’s win at Bristol Motor Speedway gave him the regular season driver championship and bonus points to carry into the playoffs. Custer is the reigning Xfinity Series champion. Sheldon Creed finished second for the 11th time in three season as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver remains winless on his Xfinity Series career. Dale Earnhardt Jr.had an issue with the radio in his headset the entire first stage. He had no access to team communication and needed to pit for a new helmet. He finished seventh in his only race of the year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.