Custer wins 1st NASCAR Xfinity Series championship, holds off Allgaier after final restart

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cole Custer pulled away from Justin Allgaier during a two-lap overtime shootout to win his first Xfinity Series championship on Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway. It was an exhilirating finish, with Custer, Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek three-wide on the next-to-last lap, with Allgaier finding some room in between the other two cars. But Custer — who went to the inside — pulled away while the others battled for position. It was a sweet moment for the 25-year-old Custer, who had a Cup ride for Stewart-Haas Racing the past three seasons before being demoted this year to the Xfinity Series.

