Curtis Strange returns to Oak Hill for PGA Championship with mixed bag of memories

Curtis Strange has mixed memories of Oak Hill. He returns to the course outside Rochester, New York, next week for the PGA Championship as part of ESPN’s broadcast team. Oak Hill is where Strange in 1989 became the first player since Ben Hogan to win back-to-back in the U.S. Open. It’s also where Strange bogeyed his last three holes to lose a pivotal Ryder Cup match in 1995 that kept the Americans from winning. Strange hasn’t been back to Oak Hill since that Ryder Cup. He says golf produces memories good and bad. But the Ryder Cup doesn’t overshadow his U.S. Open win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.