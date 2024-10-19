Curtis runs for 156 yards and 2 TDs as Lafayette runs past Sacred Heart 31-17

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jamar Curtis ran for two first-half touchdowns and Lafayette rebounded from being shut out for the first time since 2019 a week ago to dominate Sacred Heart 31-17 in a non-conference contest. The Leopards were blanked by Patriot League rival Georgetown last week, 17-0, with the Hoyas dominating time of possession by a whopping 18 minutes. This week they held the ball for more than seven minutes longer than the Pioneers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.