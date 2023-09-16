Curtis, Lafayette dispatch Columbia 24-3 using the ground game to take control

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jamar Curtis ran for 145 yards and scored twice and Lafayette beat Columbia 24-3. Columbia — among other Ivy League schools that opened their seasons today — took a 3-0 lead when Hugo Merry connected on a 42-yard field goal with 6:00 remaining in the first quarter. The Leopards (2-1) countered with a 17-play, 85-yard drive that took just a little more than eight minutes and ended when Curtis ran it from the 6 with 12:54 left in the second. Curtis finished with 46 all-purpose yards on the drive. Joey Girogi ran for 73 yards on 18 carries for Columbia.

