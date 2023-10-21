Curtis has 229 yards, 2 TDs to help Lafayette top Holy Cross 38-35; Sluka 330 rushing yards in loss

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jamar Curtis rushed for a career-high 229 yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns and Lafayette knocked off Holy Cross 38-35 for the Leopards’ fourth straight win. Curtis burst through the middle and sprinted 41 yards for a 38-28 lead with 2:18 left before Matthew Sluka hit Jalen Coker with a 3-yard touchdown with 58 seconds remaining. The Leopards recovered an onside kick to seal the outcome and snap the Crusaders’ 18-game Patriot League winning streak. Sluka rushed for a career-high 330 yards on 28 carries with three touchdowns.

