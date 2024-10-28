Curt Cignetti ‘optimistic’ QB Kurtis Rourke will start for No. 13 Indiana against Michigan State

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti says he’s “optimistic” starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke will return to the lineup Saturday against Michigan State. Rourke won each of his first seven starts with the Hoosiers before sitting out last weekend’s 31-17 victory over Washington with a right thumb injury. Tayven Jackson replaced Rourke in the lineup and led Indiana to its first 8-0 record since the 1967 Rose Bowl team. Rourke had thumb surgery last Monday but Cignetti says he’s been throwing at Hoosiers practices since late last week. If the Hoosiers reclaim the Old Brass Spittoon from the Spartans, they will have the first 9-0 mark in school history.

