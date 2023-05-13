Curry, Thompson’s struggles from long distance means rare early playoff exit for Warriors

By JOE REEDY The Associated Press
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry stands during a timeout in the second quarter in Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Santiago Mejia]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have dominated opposing teams by burying 3-pointers when left wide open or getting clean looks. However, in the final chapter of what was an arduous season, the defending NBA champions couldn’t get the big shots when they needed them. Curry and Thompson were a combined 6 of 26 from beyond the arc in Friday night’s 122-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of their second-round series. The Lakers are moving on to the Western Conference finals, while the Warriors have been eliminated in a playoff series in May for the first time since 2014.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.