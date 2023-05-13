Curry, Thompson’s struggles from long distance means rare early playoff exit for Warriors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have dominated opposing teams by burying 3-pointers when left wide open or getting clean looks. However, in the final chapter of what was an arduous season, the defending NBA champions couldn’t get the big shots when they needed them. Curry and Thompson were a combined 6 of 26 from beyond the arc in Friday night’s 122-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of their second-round series. The Lakers are moving on to the Western Conference finals, while the Warriors have been eliminated in a playoff series in May for the first time since 2014.

