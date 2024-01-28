Curry scores 15 points, No. 18 Louisville women defeat Pittsburgh 77-58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Reserve Jayda Curry led a balanced attack with 15 points and No. 18 Louisville steadily pulled away for a 77-58 win over Pittsburgh. The Cardinals, who won the first matchup by 30, pulled away in the fourth quarter until the lead reached 77-56 with just over a minute to go. Kiki Jefferson was the only other player in double figures with 12 points for Louisville and all 11 Cardinals scored. Nine players played at least 15 minutes, but no one played more than Curry’s 26. Jala Jordon had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Liatu King 16 with 14 rebounds for the Panthers. The turnover difference favored Louisville 18-12, but the Cardinals were more opportunistic with a 22-10 advantage in points after turnovers.

