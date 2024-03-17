Curry returns to Warriors’ lineup going into pivotal Western Conference clash vs. Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry returned to the starting lineup on Saturday when the Golden State Warriors faced the Los Angeles Lakers. The two-time MVP missed the last three games after he sprained his right ankle late in the fourth quarter during a March 7 game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry has dealt with the same ankle injury several times during his 15-year career, including missing three games earlier this season. Curry, who turned 36 on Thursday, was cleared to resume on-court activity on Tuesday and practiced with the team on Friday in Los Angeles. An MRI on Curry’s ankle last week revealed no structural damage.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.