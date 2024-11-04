Curry returns from his ankle injury for Golden State at Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry returned to the lineup at Washington after missing three games because of a left ankle injury. Coach Steve Kerr said before the game Monday that Curry would be in the starting lineup. The star guard then opened the scoring with a 3-pointer on his first shot attempt. The Warriors have won five of their first six games this season, including three in a row without Curry. The 36-year-old Curry was injured in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 27. An MRI showed a left peroneal strain.

