Curry restricted to about half the game, but still scores 24 in his return from an ankle injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry returned to the lineup at Washington after missing three games because of a left ankle injury. He scored 24 points while restricted to about 24 minutes of playing time. The star guard then opened the scoring with a 3-pointer on his first shot attempt. The Warriors have won six of their first seven games this season, including three in a row without Curry. The 36-year-old Curry was injured in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 27. An MRI showed a left peroneal strain.

