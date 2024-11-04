Curry restricted to about half the game, but still scores 24 in his return from an ankle injury

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center, watches from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Saturday Nov. 2, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Christian Smith]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry returned to the lineup at Washington after missing three games because of a left ankle injury. He scored 24 points while restricted to about 24 minutes of playing time. The star guard then opened the scoring with a 3-pointer on his first shot attempt. The Warriors have won six of their first seven games this season, including three in a row without Curry. The 36-year-old Curry was injured in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 27. An MRI showed a left peroneal strain.

