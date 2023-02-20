Curry, Onyiah give Cal women 81-78 win over No. 25 USC in OT

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jayda Curry scored 27 points and Michelle Onyiah had six points in overtime as California upended No. 25 USC 81-78. The Trojans, back in the rankings for the first time since 2016, had their chances to win this one after falling to No. 3 Stanford 50-47 on Friday. From the final four minutes of regulation until Destiny Littleton hit a 3-pointer with 1:08 to go in overtime, USC missed eight straight shots. After Littleton tied the game at 78 and Leilani McIntosh put the Golden Bears on top with two free throws with 44 seconds to go, the Trojans came up empty on their next possession despite two offensive rebounds. Onyiah made 1 of 2 from the line with eight seconds to go and Littleton’s late 3 was off the mark. Kadi Sissoko scored 30 points for the Trojans.

