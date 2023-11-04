Curry makes last-second layup to give Warriors 141-139 win over Thunder in tourney opener

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder gave the NBA exactly what it wanted out of the inaugural In-Season Tournament — playoff-caliber intensity early in the season.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points, including the winning layup with 0.2 seconds left, to help the Warriors beat the Thunder 141-139 on Friday night.

Initially, Curry’s final shot was ruled no good because of offensive goaltending against Draymond Green. The call was overturned, and the Warriors held on. Green said the call was overturned because he touched the rim and not the ball. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault also said that was the explanation he was given.

Green said the NBA has created something good.

“You just saw two teams competing,” he said. “We talk about this In-Season Tournament, and —- it’s a playoff game. It was a fun game to play and intensity level is there. So job well done to the NBA, having his type of excitement in November. Because there be some dark days in November. But games like this? You can appreciate them.”

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, and guard Stephen Curry celebrate after an offensive goaltending call against Green was overturned in the final second of an NBA in-season tournament basketball game Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nate Billings

The crowd was loud throughout, especially when foul calls involved Green.

“You know, this crowd tends to go at me quite a bit, but we usually win, so it’s all right,” he said. “But this is a great crowd. Honestly, I love coming to play here. Crowd brings it every time. I don’t think I’ve ever been to a game here and the crowd wasn’t in it. They bring it every single night. And so it’s always a fun place to come and play.”

Dario Saric scored 20 points and Chris Paul had 13 assists and no turnovers for Golden State, which improved to 5-1.

The Warriors claimed their second straight last-second victory. On Wednesday, Klay Thompson scored with less than a second remaining to seal a win over Sacramento.

Lu Dort scored 29 points and made all six of his 3-point attempts, Chet Holmgren scored 24 on 7-for-9 shooting and Josh Giddey scored 14 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City’s leading scorer this season, sat out with a sprained left knee.

Golden State hit seven 3s in the first quarter to take a 38-33 lead. Saric scored 11 points as a reserve in the period.

Curry threw a no-look lob from beyond the 3-point line to Gary Payton II for a dunk that gave the Warriors a 50-44 lead. Golden State hit six 3-pointers in the second quarter to lead 69-67 at halftime. Thompson’s leaning 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have made it a five-point lead was called no good on the floor, and that ruling held up after review.

Dort scored 11 points in just over four minutes at the start of the third quarter to give the Thunder an 85-80 lead. The Warriors rallied, and the game was tied at 106 heading into the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Joe hit a 3-pointer and was fouled with 9:15 to go. He made the free throw to give the Thunder a 118-115 lead, and the game remained close the rest of the way.

Oklahoma City just missed out on a signature victory.

“For the most part, we gave ourselves every chance to win that game,” Giddey said. “Just needed to be little bit better down the stretch.”

UP NEXT

Warriors. Host Minnesota on Nov. 14 in next In-Season Tournament game. At Cleveland on Sunday in a regular game.

Thunder: At Sacramento on Nov. 10 in next In-Season Tournament game. Host Atlanta on Monday in a regular game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.