Curry, Love lead balanced No. 22 Louisville women past NC A&T 80-40

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jayda Curry scored 12 points and reserve Eylia Love had a double-double, leading a balanced attack for No. 22 Louisville in an 80-40 win over North Carolina A&T. Kiki Jefferson and Merissah Russell both scored 11 points. Love had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Maleia Bracone scored 11 points for the Aggies. Russell and Curry hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points in a 20-3 run in the first quarter for a 29-13 lead. Sydney Taylor had a 3 in a 9-0 run and Cochran had six points in a 12-0 as the Cardinals outscored the Aggies 25-8 to lead 54-21 at the half.

