Curry, Embiid fined $25,000 by NBA for actions on court

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid $25,000 apiece for actions on the court. Curry was penalized Friday for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd late in Golden State’s 122-120 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The All-Star guard was given a technical foul and ejected. Embiid’s fine was for an obscene gesture midway through the third quarter of Philadelphia’s home victory over Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

