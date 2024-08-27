Current Saints regime urgently seeking to end New Orleans’ 3-year playoff absence

The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of a three-season playoff absence and third-year coach Dennis Allen is under pressure to get his club back to the postseason. The most recent time the Saints made the playoffs in 2020, Drew Brees was in his final season as quarterback and current Denver coach Sean Payton was in the penultimate season of his decade-and-half tenure in New Orleans. The Saints usually have been strong on defense since Allen became the club’s defensive coordinator in late 2015. But the offense struggled for much of last season with veteran QB Derek Carr under center. Allen responded by overhauling his offensive coaching staff, starting with new coordinator Klint Kubiak.

