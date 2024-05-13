Current remain undefeated with a 1-0 victory over the Courage, and the Wave get 1-1 draw with Gotham

Debinha scored her first goal of the season to give the Kansas City Current a 1-0 victory over the North Carolina Courage on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League. The Current are one one just two undefeated teams in the NWSL after nine games, joining the Orlando Pride. Kansas City has scored 22 goals, more than any other team. In other matches Sunday, the Dash downed Angel City 1-3, The Wave and Gotham played to a 1-1 draw, and the Red Stars defeated the Royals 3-1.

